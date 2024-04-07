Hibs 2-1 St Johnstone: Key stats

St Johnstone have scored in their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest scoring streak this season.

Hibernian have scored in their last nine games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest scoring streak this season.

Tony Gallacher scored his first goal in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Hibernian have scored seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, only Celtic (13) and Hearts (8) have scored more in the Scottish Premiership this season.