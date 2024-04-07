Advertisement

Hibs 2-1 St Johnstone: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • St Johnstone have scored in their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest scoring streak this season.

  • Hibernian have scored in their last nine games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest scoring streak this season.

  • Tony Gallacher scored his first goal in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Hibernian have scored seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, only Celtic (13) and Hearts (8) have scored more in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Graham Carey has assisted his seventh goal this season, more than any other St Johnstone player in the Scottish Premiership.