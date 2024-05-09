Hibernian v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
Hibs are unbeaten in five league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2), keeping four clean sheets while scoring 12 goals themselves in this stretch.
Aberdeen have lost five of their last six league visits to Hibs (D1), including their last three in a row.
After a six-game unbeaten run in the league from February to March (W3 D3), Hibs have since lost three of their last five (W1 D1), including a 2-1 defeat to Ross County last time out.
Aberdeen are unbeaten in six league games (W4 D2), winning their last two. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last four league fixtures, their longest such run since April 2023 (5).
Bojan Miovski has 15 league goals this season, one shy of his tally last term (16). He is the first player to score 15+ league goals in two successive seasons for Aberdeen since Adam Rooney in 2014-15 (18) and 2015-16 (20).