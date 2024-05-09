Advertisement
Hibernian v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Hibs v Aberdeen: pick of the stats
  • Hibs are unbeaten in five league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2), keeping four clean sheets while scoring 12 goals themselves in this stretch.

  • Aberdeen have lost five of their last six league visits to Hibs (D1), including their last three in a row.

  • After a six-game unbeaten run in the league from February to March (W3 D3), Hibs have since lost three of their last five (W1 D1), including a 2-1 defeat to Ross County last time out.

  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in six league games (W4 D2), winning their last two. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last four league fixtures, their longest such run since April 2023 (5).

  • Bojan Miovski has 15 league goals this season, one shy of his tally last term (16). He is the first player to score 15+ league goals in two successive seasons for Aberdeen since Adam Rooney in 2014-15 (18) and 2015-16 (20).