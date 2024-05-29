Hibernian trio selected for international duty

Centre-back Rocky Bushiri has been selected for DR Congo [SNS]

As well as Martin Boyle's Australia call-up, Hibernian will have an additional three players off on international duty this summer.

Rocky Bushiri is in the DR Congo squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Senegal and Togo next month.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott could also feature in qualifying for the 2026 tournament with Ghana, who face Mali and Central Africa in June.

Finally, midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh has been selected to represent Guyana in their double-header with Panama and Belize, also taking place next month.