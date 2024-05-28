Hibernian receive offer for forward Youan

Elie Youan is being pursued by a club in his native France [SNS]

Hibernian have received an offer for Elie Youan from a French Ligue 1 club.

The offer from the as yet unnamed club is being considered by the Hibs board, who are yet to appoint a successor to sacked head coach Nick Montgomery.

As well as the offer from France, there is also interest from other clubs for the forward who joined Hibernian on a permanent deal last summer after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at Easter Road from Swiss outfit St Gallen.

The Frenchman, 25, scored nine goals for Hibernian in 2023-24 but did not feature in any of the club's final five fixtures as they ended the campaign in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, the club's new sporting director Malky Mackay will oversee the appointment of a new manager when he officially starts in his new role on 1 June.

Former Ross County manager Mackay was appointed earlier this month on the same day Montgomery was sacked.

David Gray, who captained Hibs to their 2016 Scottish Cup win, was put in interim charge for the final two games of the season and, after a fourth spell as temporary boss, the 36-year-old says he's "ready" to take on the job full-time.