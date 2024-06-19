Hibernian Chasing Former Stoke City Star

Hibernian are chasing former Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who they want on a season-long loan deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old is a product of Stoke City’s youth academy and made a total of 53 appearances for the Potters during his time at the club.

After multiple loan spells the Potters finally sold him to Belgian side Club Brugge in January last year.

Bursik has found it tough in Belgium and after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a torn knee ligament injury, the goalkeeper only managed to ply his trade with the club’s youth team.

However, Hibs have now come up with a lifeline for Bursik, who can start his career fresh in Scotland.

Hibernian are aiming for a loan deal for the goalkeeper.

The six feet two-inch goalkeeper has represented England at different youth levels with his last involvement being with the Under-21 team back in 2022.

After failing to finish in the top six last season, Hibs are looking for a squad overhaul to be competitive again next season.