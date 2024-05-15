Hibernian 3-0 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells BBC Radio Scotland: "Overall I’m annoyed and frustrated with the players. We looked ragged, we didn’t play with a purpose or enough aggression.

"I am left so confused as to how the first goal is a penalty. Not so long ago we had an incident against Aberdeen and the Aberdeen player is further away and raises his arm towards the ball and I was told it was in such close proximity it couldn’t be given as a penalty.

"I don’t even know if Stephen O’Donnell is a yard away. I really hope we start to find some clarity."