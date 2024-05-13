Hibernian 2-0 Hearts: What the managers said

Hibernian manager Grant Scott:

"It's credit to the players, I thought that was a terrific result, terrific performance.

"That's the kind of performance we've been producing regularly but we haven't got the rewards for but we got it today.

"We're just focusing on ourselves. We're a professional team, we're going to go about our business properly.

"The league will end up where it is and we're just trying to pick up points."

Hearts manager Eva Olid:

"It was not our day. It's difficult because our objective in the league is done and our mind is on the cup.

"We want to compete and win the games but it's difficult. The schedule is difficult, we want to do rotations to be as best as possible in the cup.

"It's rather annoying. We did our objective in the league so our heads are on the 26th of May.

"We still prepared the match to win but it's difficult to get that motivation when our heads are still on the cup."