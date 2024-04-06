Hibernian 1-2 St Johnstone: Hibs slim top six hopes alive despite defeat

[SNS]

Hibernian's Scottish Premiership top-six hopes remain alive despite losing to struggling St Johnstone at Easter Road.

Adama Sidibeh put the visitors in front early in the second half, finishing off a superb solo run with a low finish.

Chris Cadden for Hibs levelled when he followed up from Myziane Maolida's saved effort, but Tony Gallacher came up with a shock winner for the visitors with a volleyed effort following a corner.

Despite the loss, Hibs could still finish in the top half if they beat Motherwell next weekend and other results go their way after Dundee were beaten by Motherwell.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, are now four points clear of Ross County in the relegation play-off spot.

