Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: What the manager said

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven told BBC Sportsound: "I always knew there were more goals in us, but I'm really pleased with the clean sheet again.

"Hibs are a dangerous team, we knew that all week. For about 20 minutes we lost our shape, started chasing them. We rectified that at half time and we were so good on the break and we could've scored more.

"I said to Leighton [Clarkson] today 'you need to shoot more'. He's a top player and I've taken the shackles of him in possession and told him to go cause mayhem.

"I've given them that freedom. In possession, I want them to play with a smile on their face. Go and create and entertain. They did that today.

"Fletcher has been brilliant for the under-18s all season, contributed to over 30 goals. He's got a top career in front of him."