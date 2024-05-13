Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: Key stats

Aberdeen have scored four goals in a game for the first time since 1 November 2023 against Motherwell (W4-2).

Aberdeen have beaten Hibernian for the first time in the Scottish Premiership since 4 November 2022, a run of five games without a win.

Aberdeen have won their last three games in the Scottish Premiership, their last longer winning streak was from 25 February 2023 to 23 April 2023, a run of seven games.

Aberdeen have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, a run of 577 minutes without conceding a goal.