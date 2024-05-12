Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: Who impressed?

Leighton Clarkson. The ex-Liverpool midfielder has been back to his best in recent weeks and he absolutely controlled this game from the middle of the park.

His goal, and his wonderful dummy for Miovski's strike, showed the quality he has - the only frustration is that he doesn't always show it.

Dante Polvara is worth a mention. The American has produced a few big goals this season and, after being written off by some early on in his Dons' career, has become a key part of the midfield.

A mention, too, for young Fletcher Boyd. The 16-year-old, who hails from nearby Portsoy, looks a talent.