Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: Analysis

andrew petrie - bbc sport scotland
·1 min read

Aberdeen put in one of their best performances of the season. They clicked in attack and, largely, looked pretty comfortable at the back, able to deal with Hibs' ultra-slow tempo.

Peter Leven, back in the dugout after a hip operation, has done brilliantly since his appointment as interim boss and fans can't help but wonder - what if he had replaced Barry Robson, rather than Neil Warnock?

Would they be in the top six, fighting out for an unlikely European spot - just like last season? Who knows.

What we do know is Leven's stock has certainly risen, but it remains to be seen if he now has a taste for a top job.