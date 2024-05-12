Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: Analysis

Aberdeen put in one of their best performances of the season. They clicked in attack and, largely, looked pretty comfortable at the back, able to deal with Hibs' ultra-slow tempo.

Peter Leven, back in the dugout after a hip operation, has done brilliantly since his appointment as interim boss and fans can't help but wonder - what if he had replaced Barry Robson, rather than Neil Warnock?

Would they be in the top six, fighting out for an unlikely European spot - just like last season? Who knows.

What we do know is Leven's stock has certainly risen, but it remains to be seen if he now has a taste for a top job.