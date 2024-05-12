Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: Have your say

Aberdeen cranked up the pressure on Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery with a morale-sapping and emphatic victory at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership bottom six.

Montgomery was told by the Hibs board last month that results and performances must improve - but the hosts were easily swept aside as Aberdeen recorded a third straight win.

Stunning strikes from Leighton Clarkson and Dante Polvara had the Dons comfortably ahead the break before Bojan Miovski and 16-year-old debutant Fletcher Boyd completed a hammering.

Aberdeen move seventh, top of the bottom six, while Hibs slip to ninth.

