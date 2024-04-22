Hibernian 0-1 Glasgow City: What the managers said

Hibs manager Grant Scott

"I'm a bit disappointed, I thought there wasn't much between the teams. I thought we matched City's quality with our own quality at times but probably just didn't replicate it enough.

"We've given some cheap goals away in the last two or three games but we could do with putting the ball in the net when we get those opportunities.

"That is the small margins that these games are sometimes decided on but we have to be better."

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross

"Every three points is vital now, coming close to the end of the season.

"Hibs always make it difficult, they're organised, they work really hard in possession as well.

"For us to get that early goal and then see the game out, I'm really pleased with the three points.

"For us to manage the game in the second half especially I thought was really good."