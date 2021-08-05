HGTV Star Christina Haack Settles Into $2.5 Million Nashville Area Vacation Home

Long before she sold her custom-renovated, Hamptons-inspired home in ritzy Newport Beach, Calif., for $5.35 million — much less than the initial asking price of $6 million but still a solid profit on the $4.1 million she paid just over three years ago — Christina Haack pointed her real estate sights toward Tennessee where the HGTV star is settling into a four-year-old farmhouse on close to 24 thickly wooded acres on the bucolic outskirts of Franklin, Tenn., about 25 miles southwest of downtown Nashville.

A popular HGTV staple for the last decade and newly divorced from her second husband, British gearhead TV presenter Ant Anstead, Haack still co-hosts “Flip or Flop” with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she reportedly still has a bit of a fraught relationship, as well as the long-running show’s spin off solo series “Christina on the Coast,” currently airing its third season. Along the way she wrote about book about her own journey of health and wellness (“The Wellness Remodel”), and last year launched a line of furniture (Christina @ Home) that, according to press materials, offers a “California casual vibe to active families and those who will not sacrifice style for durability.”

Presumably Haack will imbue her new home in Nashville with her signature casual coastal California style, and she certainly has a big, blank and landlocked new canvas to work on 2000 miles east of the Pacific Ocean. Built in 2017 on a sunny knoll at the end of a long private drive and clad in humble board-and-batten siding painted bright white, the roughly 5,000-square-foot home offers a charming and classically southern wrap-around front porch, an amorphous swimming pool and garaging for four cars.

