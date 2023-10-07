HF-L quarterback lights it up with 5 touchdown passes: Section V's top performances Saturday

Here are the top performances from the Section V football games played on Saturday:

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior linebacker forced a fumble and made 10 tackles, five for losses, including a sack, as the Aggies shut out Geneseo.

Tavion Boyd, University Prep: Two touchdown passes while completing 12 of 18 attempts for 202 yards during a 41-14 win at Rush-Henrietta.

Harrison Houle, Honeoye Falls-Lima: Had two rushing touchdowns to help the Cougars to a 45-24 over Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos.

Nick Leonard, Victor: Tight end caught the game-winning touchdown pass and finished with 70 yards on three receptions as the Blue Devils defeated Churchville-Chili 20-19.

Jake Loughlin, Victor: Threw two touchdown passes during Victor's come-from-behind 20-19 win at Churchville-Chili, while completing 8 of 13 attempts for 109 yards.

Matt Meacham, Honeoye Falls-Lima: Finished with five touchdown passes while completing 13 of 17 throws for 203 yards, as the Cougars defeated Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos 45-24.

Austin Pangrazio, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior quarterback/defensive lineman had four rushing touchdowns while gaining 134 yards on 21 carries, recovered a fumble on defense and made three tackles, one for a loss during a 31-0 win over Geneseo/Mount Morris.

Angelo Penna, Oakfield-Alabama: Senior defensive lineman made nine tackles, three for losses to help the Aggies defeat Geneseo/Mount Morris 31-0.

CJ Robinson, University Prep: Three touchdown runs while finishing with 157 yards on 18 carries as the Griffins defeated Rush-Henrietta 41-14.

Adam Ruffalo, Victor: Returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, finished with eight catches for 82 yards and made 12 tackles as the Blue Devils rallied to win 20-19 at Churchville-Chili.

Avery Waterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Junior running back gained 128 yards with a touchdown on 15 carries as the Aggies defeated Geneseo/Mount Morris 31-0.

Dre Yeomas, Victor: Led the Blue Devils with 12 tackles and Shane Kieselewski made nine tackles during the team's 20-19 win at Churchville-Chili.

Andrew Wanzenried, Landon Hammond Honeoye Falls-Lima: Both seniors caught two touchdown passes during HF-L's 45-24 win over Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top performances from Saturday Oct. 7 2023