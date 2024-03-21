Hey, Selection Committee: UVA scored 42 in NCAA loss, Indiana State scores 101 in NIT win.

TERRE HAUTE – After trailing by 15 points in the opening round of the NIT, Indiana State worked its way back for a 101-92 win over SMU. The Sycamores move on to host Minnesota in the second round after the Gophers upset Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Here’s how Indiana State (29-6) ended SMU’s (20-13) season.

Sycamores go on monster run

Trailing 74-64 with 11 minutes to play, Indiana State looked to be near the end of its season. Players, coaches and fans were all aggravated by what was a cold-shooting performance and calls they felt were unfavorable.

But coming out of a timeout, Jayson Kent hit a 3 in the right corner against SMU’s press. Indiana State proceeded to score 12 straight points to take its first lead of the day at 76-74. The 12-0 run extended to a 17-1 run that helped Indiana State pull away.

Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1) yells in excitement Wednesday, March 20, 2024, during the first round of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

The run propelled the Hulman Center, galvanizing everyone onto their feet. The Sycamores began humming at their usual rate and blitzed the Mustangs.

After starting the game 5-for-18 on 3s, shots started to fall for Indiana State. ISU made four of its next five shots from deep. Once the jumpers started falling, there was nothing SMU could do.

Jayson Kent dominates

The Sycamores don’t win this game without Kent. As the rest of their offense stalled in the first half, Kent scored 19 points to keep ISU within nine points at the intermission. The senior forward followed that with a 16-point second half to get his squad to the finish line. Kent finished with a career-high 35 points.

Kent was physically imposing all night. Although he hit a pair of 3s, Kent did most of his work inside, shooting 11-of-12 from the field while matching that with an 11-of-12 night at the foul line.

On a night when Robbie Avila and Isaiah Swope were cold, Kent stepped up and willed the Sycamores to victory.

SMU trio has field day in loss

Zhuric Phelps (21 points), Butler transfer Chuck Harris (19) and Ja’Heim Hudson (19) combined for 59 points for the Mustangs in this one. For Phelps and Harris — SMU’s two leading scorers on the year — this was an outing they’re somewhat used to. But Hudson came into Wednesday averaging only 4.8 points per game. With 15 first-half points, Hudson set his season-high in just 13 minutes of play.

Each of those three players were quieted at least a little in the second half, which led to Indiana State coming back. Great performances from Phelps, Harris and Hudson weren’t enough once the Sycamores’ offense got rolling.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball rallies to NIT win vs SMU, scores 101 points