Hey, about that report card | Texas Tech football Q&A

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The postseason prospects for the Texas Tech football team brightened Saturday when the Red Raiders beat then-No. 19 Kansas 16-13 on a Gino Garcia field goal with three seconds left.

To qualify for a bowl, the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 in the Big 12) need to win one of their remaining two regular-season games: at 4 p.m. Saturday against Central Florida (5-5, 2-5) or at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Texas (9-1, 6-1).

Also after each game, we do a Red Raiders report card. We got a couple of questions about Saturday's.

Q; What the heck? Three field goals and punts that controlled field position. And you give them a B. Thank goodness you weren't assigning grades when I was in school.

DW: When I was in school, we were told that a C was average, a B was good and an A was outstanding. If you made a B equivalent — say, an 85 or an 88 — on a paper, that was a quality effort, no?

I might be reserving an A for what you described, plus something dramatic: a blocked punt, a return for a touchdown, etc.

Fair point, though. Gino Garcia made the kicks a kicker's supposed to make, three from inside 35 yards, including the game winner. Austin McNamara had a 54-yard punt fair caught at the 10-yard line, a 42-yard punt fair caught at the 8 and a 56-yarder.

Neither McNamara nor kickoff specialist Reese Burkhardt had anything returned, which reflects their effectiveness.

McNamara was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award last week. Maybe he's so effective so often, we're not giving him enough credit. As in, "He boomed a 50-yarder that hung up forever and wasn't returned? He always booms 50-yarders that hang up forever and aren't returned."

Q: The defense gives up 13 points and you give them a B?

DW: The issue was, in the fourth quarter, the defense yielded a four-play, 70-yard drive finished by a 60-yard touchdown with a missed tackle; an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a field goal and a 14-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a game-tying field goal.

At a time when the Red Raiders had a 13-0 lead to protect, maybe they could have gotten off the field and forced a punt? The defensive stands and turnovers on downs were the difference in the game, but giving up long drives in the fourth quarter has cost this team games over and over this year, as we've documented. Also as we've written, in this market, no one pays attention to that; they pay attention only to judging offensive performance.

And, as noted above, a B, to me, is good, an A, outstanding.

Q: Was Behren Morton's shoulder bothering him Saturday? Seemed to be a lot of run plays even though Kansas proved they could stop the run in the second half. Also, what's the word on Owens?

DW: Quite possibly, given that Morton said last week he believed himself to be about 70 to 80 percent of full health. Any hit, or even stress, on his throwing shoulder only aggravates that.

However, it was clear from the outset that hammering the Kansas defense with Tahj Brooks was the game plan. He carried on nine of the first 11 plays from scrimmage. And whereas the Jayhawks stiffened against the run in the fourth quarter, Brooks' topping 100 yards before halftime dictated they keep feeding him. And he had a 6-yard run on the first series of the second half, an 11-yard run on the second series and a 6-yard run on the third series.

Brooks has carried at least 30 times three games in a row and four of the past five. Expect more of the same this week. UCF ranks 127th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing defense.

Regarding Tyler Owens, Joey McGuire said X-rays of Owens' lower leg showed no fracture, so McGuire is hopeful a week of treatment helps and the Tech safety can return soon. However, Owens was on crutches and moving slowly after the game, and there's not much season left, so it wouldn't surprise me if he's sidelined for the last two regular-season games.

Q: Does the Texas Tech offense have a clear identity?

DW: Tahj Brooks is the FBS's fifth-leading rusher with 1,166 yards and has the second-most carries in the FBS with 225 through 10 games. He's topped 100 yards rushing seven times in eight games.

For about 59 minutes Saturday, Texas Tech was set up to win as an underdog on the road against a ranked opponent based on what he did for the cause.

If that's not an identity, I don't know what is.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton led a game-winning drive for a field goal Saturday in the Red Raiders' 16-13 victory at Kansas. He finished 19 of 25 for 176 yards passing.

