Hey Kevin Durant -- will you take another $10 million pay cut? 'Would that be smart?'

You already know the Kevin Durant contract news from earlier this week.

The 2017 Finals MVP is reportedly going to decline his player option for next season to re-sign a new deal with the Warriors.

Is he going to ink a long-term deal this time around?

"I don't know. To be honest -- I know a lot of guys say that and it's BS -- but I haven't thought about it once," Durant told Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson on the Warriors Plus/Minus Podcast. "I know I want to be here and I want to continue to keep growing as a player ... we'll see what happens this summer as far as the options that I have ... money has never been the sole reason why I made any decision.

"I just try to make a good basketball decision. Hopefully the organization does right by me as well. That stuff always has to align ... we'll talk about the details later."

In the summer of 2016, Durant signed a two-year deal with Golden State -- $26.54 million in 2016-17 and a player option worth $27.7 million in Year 2.

He opted out last summer, and eventually inked another two-year deal -- $25 million in 2017-18 (yes, he is making less this season than he did in his first year with the Warriors) and $26.25 million in 2018-19.

Durant could have demanded a four-year max contract that would have paid him about $34.7 million this year.

But he didn't, because he wanted to give Warriors ownership the ability to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Might he take another huge paycut this summer?

"$10 million? Would that be smart?" Durant asked Kawakami and Thompson. "I thought that at that time it was a good deal. But I can't -- that's not setting a good precedent for me.

"Now they're gonna start taking advantage of me. I know this a business, too, so I got business to handle as well."

It's going to be an interesting summer, but for now -- just enjoy Game 1 on Saturday against the Spurs...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller