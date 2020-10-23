Hey, the Eagles won! Let's check in on the roller coaster of reactions from fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Never a doubt right! Right? Right?

Ha ... ha ... yeah, just kidding. There were many doubts tonight when the Eagles hosted the Giants for a little Thursday Night Football action.

After a pretty decent start from the birds in the first quarter, things declined pretty quickly. Nothing new here - Eagles fans are used to it, especially during this season (but that doesn't make it any easier).

You can say a lot of things about the Eagles, but you can never call them quitters. In the fourth quarter, a surge from the offense led by Carson Wentz led them to their second win of the season. That win officially nudges the Eagles into first place in the NFC East.

In Week 7. Two wins. First place.

2020 in a nutshell.

Anyways, social reactions are never dull following these kinds of games. So, let's take a look at some of the best responses to it ... seriously, they're amazing.

Me getting ready for an eagles loss but then seeing them recover the football and end up winning #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/EKruaqeNRv — J. (@_jaystan) October 23, 2020

Philadelphia. Where you get the thrill of victory and the torture preceding most of it. #Eagles — Anthony Mingioni (@AnthonyMingioni) October 23, 2020

WHAT! A! TRASH! DIVISION!



LOL, 1ST PLACE! — Dan Colacicco (@Danlaw83) October 23, 2020

Dear Eagles fans: If we win the division with a 4-11-1 record, should we:



1. Climb light poles at half mast?

2. Fill snowballs and batteries with confetti?

3. Eat cheesesteaks in silence together over Zoom? pic.twitter.com/6O1tfgA42j — Sam Watson 🎃 (@sambwrite) October 23, 2020

Eagles win. And are awful. And might win the division? #FlyEaglesFly #NYGvsPHI — Prof Pumpkin Spice 🎃☕️ (@jimgetz) October 23, 2020

GUYS. The Eagles are the gold trash bag full of regular trash bags in the NFL East 🙃 #FlyEaglesFly — Katy Mitton (@CoachKMitton) October 23, 2020

The Eagles taking 1st place in the NFC East with a 2-4-1 record pic.twitter.com/hmg6YjLhzo — Røkkr Saintt (@BrianSaintt) October 23, 2020

Couldn't have said it any better myself, Bill: