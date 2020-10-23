Hey, the Eagles won! Let's check in on the roller coaster of reactions from fans

Brooke Destra

Hey, the Eagles won! Let's check in on the roller coaster of reactions from fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Never a doubt right! Right? Right? 

Ha ... ha ... yeah, just kidding. There were many doubts tonight when the Eagles hosted the Giants for a little Thursday Night Football action. 

After a pretty decent start from the birds in the first quarter, things declined pretty quickly. Nothing new here - Eagles fans are used to it, especially during this season (but that doesn't make it any easier). 

You can say a lot of things about the Eagles, but you can never call them quitters. In the fourth quarter, a surge from the offense led by Carson Wentz led them to their second win of the season. That win officially nudges the Eagles into first place in the NFC East. 

In Week 7. Two wins. First place. 

2020 in a nutshell. 

Anyways, social reactions are never dull following these kinds of games. So, let's take a look at some of the best responses to it ... seriously, they're amazing. 

Couldn't have said it any better myself, Bill: 