‘Hey Coach’ Rewind: Top quotes from Nick Saban’s radio show ahead of Tennessee

Thursday nights have turned into a bit of a holiday for Alabama football fans. The head coach of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban will join Alabama play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, and other media personalities for a deep dive into the Tide in his weekly radio show “Hey Coach”.

This week Coach Saban provided a lot of material for the Alabama fans including a challenge for the crowd on Saturday afternoon when they welcome in one of their arch-rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Below are some of the top quotes that we gathered from the seven-time national championship-winning head coach on Thursday night.

Revenge doesn't make the game personal

Nick Saban asked on his weekly radio show about the Tennessee game being a revenge game: "I don't think it's personal just from a revenge standpoint. … This means a lot to a lot of people, and I think our players know that. I think that makes it personal." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 20, 2023

Helping out the young left tackle(s)

Nick Saban on Hey Coach about the left side of the OL: "I think there are strategic things we can do to try to help that side of the line" — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 20, 2023

They believe in Kadyn Proctor

Nick Saban says on "Hey Coach" tonight that Kadyn Proctor is getting better and will be an "outstanding player," but notes he's still a freshman. "I know the expectation is we can replace anybody, anytime and they're going to step in and play like a first-round draft pick, but… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 20, 2023

Always nice to spend quality time with your spouse

Nick Saban said he and Miss Terry are watching "The Pacific" right now. One episode a night from 10-11, then he goes to bed — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 20, 2023

Former Tide kicker Peter Kim was in attendance

Former Alabama kicker Peter Kim is at Nick Saban's radio show. Saban: "The tradition of having a great player like Peter from Hawaii was really, really important to getting a player like Tua to come here. Peter was helpful because of relationships and just the whole idea." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 20, 2023

A new member of the Saban family?

Nick Saban said the Sabans have gone through some gruesome times recently with their dogs. But they just got a new one named Abby — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 20, 2023

Happy upcoming birthday, Coach

Nick Saban gets his annual birthday cake on his "Hey Coach" radio show ahead of his 72nd birthday on October 31. "I forgot about that," Saban said. pic.twitter.com/BrhbUVBpHK — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 20, 2023

A challenge to the fans

Nick Saban ended “Hey Coach” with a mini rant on the impact fans can make on Saturday “Everybody is on the team, all the fans everybody … you create the momentum … don’t worry about the player’s creating it … you create it for them … one time I’m asking you to do that” pic.twitter.com/pRKdpxIPcw — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) October 20, 2023

