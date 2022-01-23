Hey, Bears fans, Jimmy Garoppolo hates the Packers, too

The Chicago Bears didn’t come close to making the playoffs this season. But Saturday night certainly felt like a playoff atmosphere as the Green Bay Packers hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

The 49ers pulled off a miraculous 13-10 upset thanks to impressive defense and special teams, which included a blocked field goal, blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a 45-yard game-winning field goal by former Bears kicker Robbie Gould.

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales shared an on-field video after Gould’s game-winning field goal, where Gould and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were celebrating the victory.

Not only did Garoppolo give Gould credit for being a “legend,” but the camera picked him up sharing a sentiment about the Packers that Bears fans feel in their very souls.

“I (expletive) hate the Packers,” Garoppolo was heard saying after the game, which makes sense considering he grew up a Bears fan in Arlington Heights.

Robbie Gould with the game winning field goal to beat the Packers: “Damn that feels good!” Jimmy Garoppolo finding him for the embrace: “You’re a f*cking legend man!” pic.twitter.com/89UIc57rST — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 23, 2022

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason, including an NFC Championship loss just two years ago.

With Green Bay eliminated from the postseason, it raises questions about Rodgers’ future with the Packers. Rodgers told reporters he’s going to take some time to think about his next move.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision,” Rodgers said.

For now, Bears fans are celebrating the fact that they can now enjoy the postseason after the Packers were eliminated.

Story continues

List