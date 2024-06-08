Hewett & Reid win fifth French Open doubles title

Gordon Reid (left) and Alfie Hewett have now won 20 Grand Slam doubles events together [Getty Images]

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won the men's wheelchair doubles final at the French Open for a fifth successive year.

The top seeds gained an impressive 6-1 6-4 victory over second-seeded Japanese duo Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda on court 14 at Roland Garros.

Hewett, 26, and Reid, 32, had to fight back from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 10-8 against Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Frenchman Stephane Houdet in their semi-final.

But the Brits took early control in the final with a break of serve in the opening game, followed by further breaks in the fifth and seventh games to win the first set in only 26 minutes.

They broke again in the sixth game of the second set, only for Miki and Oda to immediately break back, but gained the decisive break three games later.

Englishman Hewett and Scot Reid also won this event together in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, and this latest success meant they have won 20 Grand Slam doubles titles - five each at the US Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open and French Open.

The Brits will be back in Paris in a few months when they team up in the Paralympics in September.

"It was a really enjoyable match and hopefully in a few months we can produce similar tennis," said Hewett. "We've had lots of battles and they beat us last time, and I'm sure we will have many more finals in the future."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Guy Sasson of Israel will play in the men's quad wheelchair doubles final when they face the top-seeded Dutch pairing of Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.