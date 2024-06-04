Hewett & Reid set up Roland Garros singles quarter-final

Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid (right) are long-time doubles partners [Getty Images]

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will face each other in the wheelchair singles quarter-finals at the French Open after winning their opening matches.

Top seed Hewett, 26, who has won three singles titles at the tournament, beat sixth seed German Joachim Gerard 6-1 6-3 on Tuesday.

Fifth seed Reid, 32, was victorious against French ninth seed Stephane Houdet, winning 7-5 6-2.

Later on this week Hewett and Reid will face Dutch pair Tom Egberink and Maikel Scheffers as the British duo begin a bid for an unprecedented fifth successive Roland Garros men's wheelchair doubles title.