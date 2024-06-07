Hewett & Reid into fifth straight French Open final

Hewett (left) and Reid have won 19 Grand Slam doubles titles together [Getty Images]

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have reached a fifth successive French Open men's wheelchair doubles final.

The top seeds fought back from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 10-8 against Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Frenchman Stephane Houdet.

Hewett, 26, and Reid, 32, will take on Japanese second seeds Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda on Saturday, having lost just one of their five previous Paris finals.

Fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne will also be seeking success in the quad wheelchair doubles final alongside Israeli partner Guy Sasson.

The second seeds claimed a 6-2 3-6 10-2 victory against Canada's Robert Shaw and American David Wagner on Friday.

Lapthorne is into the final for a second year running, having won the 2023 title with South Africa's Donald Ramphadi.

Hewett and Reid have won all of the Grand Slam doubles titles together and they will attempt to top that off with Paralympic gold in September at Roland Garros.