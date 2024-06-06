Hewett knocked out of French Open in semi-finals

Alfie Hewett has eight Grand Slam wheelchair singles titles [Getty Images]

Alfie Hewett's hopes of a fourth French Open men's wheelchair singles title were ended in the semi-finals by Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

Britain's Hewett, who was crowned champion at Roland Garros in 2017, 2020 and 2021, lost 7-5 6-7 (1-7) 6-2.

Fernandez, seeded third, will face Japan's defending champion Tokito Oda in the final.

However, the 26-year-old still has a chance of success in the wheelchair men's doubles in which he and fellow Briton Gordon Reid have reached the semi-finals.

The top seeds are aiming for their fifth successive victory after Roland Garros title wins each year since 2020.

They will face Fernandez and Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the semi-final on Friday.

Elsewhere, Britain's Lucy Shuker and Colombian partner Angelica Bernal exited the women's wheelchair doubles in a 6-3 7-5 quarter-final defeat by top seeds Yui Kamiji of Japan and Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa.