Hewett defeats fellow Briton Reid in quarter-finals

Alfie Hewett has won eight men's wheelchair singles titles at Grand Slam events [Getty Images]

Three-time French Open winner Alfie Hewett moved into the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles with a 6-0 6-4 victory over fellow Briton Gordon Reid.

Hewett, who won this competition in 2017, 2020 and 2021, only needed 74 minutes to beat his compatriot and set up a semi-final against either two-time champion Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina or unseeded American Casey Ratzlaff.

British 26-year-old Hewett is aiming to win his ninth singles title at a Grand Slam, having also won the US Open on four occasions and the Australian Open once.

Later on Wednesday, Hewett and Reid team up in the quarter-finals of the men's wheelchair doubles when they take on Dutch duo Tom Egberink and Maikel Scheffers.

Hewett and Reid are aiming for their fifth successive success after Roland Garros title wins each year since 2020.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment in the men's quad singles for Britain's world number six and 2020 runner-up Andy Lapthorne as he lost 6-1 6-3 in his quarter-final against Dutch second seed Sam Schroder.