Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star D-lineman in 2024 class, includes USC in his list of candidates

Defensive line prospect Hevin Brown-Shuler, who is part of the 2024 class, recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search. Brown-Shuler’s list consists of the following schools: South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.

Brown-Shuler is a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. Brown-Shuler is the No. 10 DL on the board. He is the No. 14 player from his home state of Georgia. It might be better for Brown-Shuler to consider 13 schools, given how many programs are interested in him. Brown-Shuler has 35 total offers so far.

While USC has several talented defensive linemen in the program or who will join this spring and summer, continuing to replenish the cupboard is important. The Pace Academy (Atlanta) native will add depth to the line moving to the Big Ten in 2024 if the Trojans can land him. Consider Brown-Shuler to be a key part of the class.

2024 DL Hevin Brown-Shuler (@HevyDutyBS) is a top 5 player at his position. Special player at 6'4 290lbs. These offers will speak to how talented he is. Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, USC, Tenn, UNC, Auburn + more!@ElJefeScoop pic.twitter.com/jq8NNmkPlZ — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) August 1, 2022

