Heuvelton Girls control Plattsburgh

Apr. 24—HEUVELTON — Control was a key word for the Heuvelton girls lacrosse team in Monday's NAC girls lacrosse game against Plattsburgh High School.

The Lady Bulldogs controlled the scoreboard at Coach Stephanie Field by a 17-7 margin by gaining a significant edge in groundball control and controlling 17 of the 28 draws.

"The girls did a much better job on groundballs and Saige Blevins and Ava Murphy led the way for us in draws," said Heuvelton Coach Becky Donnelly after her team pulled away from an 8-5 halftime lead.

Raya McGaw tallied six goals with one assist and Saige Blevins tallied five points with two assists. Leah Warren and Avery LaPage each scored twice and Kerrigan Doyle and Ava Murphy tallied single goals.