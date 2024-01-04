Hess wins MPSSAA Defensive Player of the Year; Daniels, Michael All-State

Jan. 3—BALTIMORE — Fort Hill senior defensive lineman Carter Hess added another postseason accolade to his resume, winning the MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year award.

The honor, announced Tuesday, was given by high school sportswriter Willie Sean Coughlan of Baltimore Sports and Life.

Hess was not listed on Coughlan's first-team All-MPSSAA defense list because it's implied that award winners are first-team All-State on their respective sides of the ball.

Evan Austin of Oakdale was Offensive Player of the Year, and DeCarlos Young of Wise was All-Purpose Player of the Year.

Hess (6-foot-2, 285 pounds), a signee of Division 1 Fordham University, was also named the Maryland Class 1A Player of the Year by the Maryland Football Foundation last week.

The dominant lineman was a first-team All-State defensive performer last year.

In 12 games this season, Hess racked up 145 tackles (74 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 64 quarterback pressure and four forced fumbles. A right tackle on offense, the senior had a team-high 48 pancakes for an offense that rushed for more than 300 yards per game.

Hess is the reigning Cumberland Times-News Area Defensive Player of the Year and was the 2021 Lineman of the Year. He is a two-time All-Area first-team performer at defensive line and is likely to make it three in three years.

Two more Cumberland football players appeared on the All-MPSSAA team revealed Tuesday.

Hess' teammate Jabril Daniels made the second team offense after rushing for 1,826 yards and 33 touchdowns on 190 carries as the Sentinels' fullback this year.

Daniels also caught a touchdown pass, breaking Ty Johnson's school record for single-season touchdowns of 33 the now-Buffalo Bills back set during his senior season in South Cumberland in 2014.

Daniels, a junior, had a performance for the ages in leading Fort Hill to its 10th state championship. With 301 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 45-21 rout of Mountain Ridge in the Class 1A title game in Annapolis, Daniels became the second player ever to rush for more than 300 yards in a championship game.

The 292 yards Daniels rushed for in the first half are the most ever in the championship game.

His 34 touchdowns were the third most of all state public schools players behind Ethan Arneson (37, Linganore) and David Avit (35, Churchill).

Allegany senior tight end Zach Michael also made All-MPSSAA second-team offense.

Michael, who recently announced his commitment to Frostburg State University, caught 25 passes for 529 yards this season, averaging 21.2 yards per reception. His 10 receiving touchdowns are the most among public school tight ends this season.

On defense, Michael, a defensive end/linebacker, tallied 60 tackles, three for loss, three quarterback hurries, a sack and a forced fumble.

Mountain Ridge quarterback Will Patterson was a notable snub. The senior completed 146 of 226 passes for 1,739 yards, 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions while rushing for 1,166 yards and 20 touchdowns in leading the Miners to a third consecutive Class 1A championship game appearance.