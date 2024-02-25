Hess, Beitzel win region wrestling titles; 8 qualify for states

Feb. 25—BOONSBORO — Fort Hill's Carter Hess and Northern's Matthew Beitzel captured Maryland Class 2A/1A West Region championships over the weekend at Boonsboro High School, and eight area wrestlers qualified for states.

The top four finishers in each region advance to the Class 2A/1A state championships at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, held from Feb. 29-March 2.

Northern led the way with four state qualifiers, and Southern and Fort Hill had two each.

Hess, who will play football at Division 1 Fordham University next Fall, continued his dominance over the heavyweight division, defeating Middletown's Landon Hofgesang (43-6) by a 4-0 decision in the region final bout.

The senior, who is 29-0 this year, reached the championships with a 12-second pin over Wyatt Weinrich of Walkersville and another pin of Brunswick's Lane Riggleman in the semifinals.

Beitzel (41-3) captured his title in the 113-pound division by besting Hammond's Cody Johnson (41-6) via a 10-4 decision.

At 120, Beitzel's teammate Nate Wilhelm (36-6) dropped into the loser's bracket with a 6-3 decision defeat to Catoctin's Ashton Thompson in the semifinals, but he reallied with an 11-1 decision over Colton Wasmer of Winter's Mill to clinch a trip to states.

Wilhelm then defeated Williamsport's Nick Anderson with a 5-1 decision to finish in third place.

Another Husky in Devon Opel (37-7) reached the championship match at 126 pounds, where he ran into a buzzsaw, falling to Boonsboro's unbeaten Tanner Halling who has won all 47 of his matches this year.

At 132, Northern's Mason Glotfelty (37-4) lost to Williamsport's Camden Hull (46-3) via a 7-2 decision in the championship match.

Southern's Hayden Harvey (27-16) dropped his first match of the bracket to Glotfelty, but he won three straight matches in the loser's bracket, the final a pin in 3:39 over Glenelg's Isaac Choi to capture third place.

In the 150-pound bracket, Southern's Ben Nazelrod (35-8) was defeated by unbeaten Morgon Corwine of Brunswick in the semifinal round by a 15-4 decision. He defeated Walkersville's Jack Birth with a 9-6 decision to qualify for states, ultimately finishing fourth in the bracket.

Fort Hill's Jaylan Atkinson (28-6) advanced to the championship bout of the 165-pound division but lost to Hunter Bradshaw (35-2) of Catoctin in a pin in 3:06.

Atkinson recorded back-to-back pins to advance to the final round.

Northern's Nick Riley came one match short of making states at 175.