'He's a young player from Brazil - what could go wrong?'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Luis Guilherme, West Ham's first signing under Julen Lopetegui, and whether it is a strong start to the summer transfer window for the Hammers.

Here are some of your views:

Alex: Yes he is young - but if he is good enough, he is old enough. It will work if we get enough new and young talent on board, get them playing together from the off, and also get a couple of more-experienced heads in to keep things calm. We need players who can come into the team and play now, not 'for the future' players. If we don't get it right, our future might be the Championship.

Lee: He needs a strong start, if that happens the fans will love him same as Kudus. This young lad could be anything - we just need to see.

Dave: I don’t know this young player. I'm not sure he will be at his best for this season, but young players are good. West Ham fans know we need to offload certain players and replace them with strong players at a good age. Hopefully the new manager knows the style he wants to play and gets some early business done to settle the squad.

Steve: He is just what we need. He is a young player from Brazil - what could go wrong?

Keith: Why buy another winger? What we need is a striker and at least two defenders. We need to sell all of the deadwood that we have at the club. I can think of at least five players who are not good enough to play for us in the Premier League.