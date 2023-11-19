'He's a winner': How OU football's Jackson Arnold's poise shined late in win over BYU

PROVO, Utah — BYU’s defense had been plenty aggressive Saturday against OU’s offense.

They’d brought pressure from different angles, held up well on the back end and done enough to help the Cougars stay in it until late.

But it wasn’t until a critical moment late in the fourth quarter that BYU went to a Cover Zero look — man-to-man across the front with no safety help over the top.

And the Sooners’ freshman quarterback, Jackson Arnold, thrown into the fire after an injury to Dillon Gabriel, handled it beautifully.

Arnold checked into a hot-route play call, hit Jalil Farooq for the first down, ended the Cougars’ upset bid and kept the Sooners’ hopes for a Big 12 Championship berth alive in the 31-24 OU victory at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

The situation was one offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby had emphasized with his quarterbacks all week.

They didn’t try it against Gabriel and didn’t break it out against Arnold until they were desperate for a big stop.

Arnold remained unflappable.

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) and running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) celebrate a touchdown Saturday in a 31-24 win against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

“That was the best part of his day was that everything that had happened, we’d talked non-stop about our zero checks all week, being able to get to certain things when we were in certain formations and sure enough, the play to win the game, for the first time all day we get zero and he’s gonna be hot and he gets it,” Lebby said. “So just proud of him, the toughness and just the calmness to be able to get it done in the last minute was huge.”

Gabriel has made the Sooners’ offense go this season, putting up monster numbers and adding a running element to his game.

He was turning in another strong performance Saturday, going 13 of 21 for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

But just before halftime, things took a turn when Gabriel was flung to the ground on a keeper, appearing to hit his head on the turf.

Gabriel didn’t return to the sideline after halftime.

“There was a lot to process,” Arnold said.

The Sooners tweaked some things but didn’t make major changes.

Early on, they tried to get Arnold settled in with some short throws.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

But after Gavin Sawchuk got the run game going late in the third, the Sooners started taking some more shots.

They tried Nic Anderson over the middle but they couldn’t quite connect, then Arnold hit Farooq for a big third-down conversion a couple plays later on third-and-13.

The defense gave OU a short field with another turnover and the Sooners took advantage on Sawchuk’s 16-yard touchdown run to put them up by a touchdown with less than eight minutes remaining.

When the defense again came up with a stop to give Arnold and the offense the ball back with 5:08 to play, there was a chance to put the game away.

The Sooners tried the kill-shot, with Arnold heaving the ball down the sidelines for Anderson.

Arnold overthrew that pass, but then set out on the slow burn, as the Sooners kept the ball on the ground until that third-and-8 audible that ultimately put the game away.

Arnold said there were nerves when he found out he was going in, but when it came down to crunch time, those had dissipated.

Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts to fans after a win over the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

“My first thought was I wasn’t worried,” Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops said. “I mean, I’ve seen him at practice for months and months and months and he throws a great ball, he knows what to do. He’s always prepared, always knows the game plan, and that’s what’s important is him always being ready for his moment.”

Arnold went 5 of 9 for 33 yards and had eight carries for 24 yards.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said after last week’s game against West Virginia, when Davis Beville played instead of Arnold, that Venables was hoping to redshirt Arnold.

In the week leading into the BYU game, Venables said Arnold remained the backup and would be ready to go if something happened to Gabriel.

When it did, Arnold proved Venables right.

“He’s put the work in and the moment wasn’t too big for him,” Venables said. “You’re the backup quarterback, true freshman, so sometimes they’re young and immature. Jackson’s not.

“It’d be easy week whatever this is since we started fall camp — 13 or 14 of the season — and then not be prepared for the moment late this season. ‘I haven’t played yet. They’re gonna redshirt me.’ That’s not how he operates. He’s a winner. He’s got tremendous courage and a belief in himself and the guys around him and trust in the system.”

OU vs. TCU

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Friday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (FOX)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football QB Jackson Arnold's poise shines late in victory vs. BYU