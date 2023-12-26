'He's sore': Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addresses Trevor Lawrence shoulder injury
Jacksonville Jaguars HC doug Pederson gave an update on injured QB Trevor Lawrence who suffered an AC joint sprain in his right, throwing shoulder.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Lawrence will be monitored during the next few days, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
