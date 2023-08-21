'He's shown a lot of perseverance and grit': After slipping down depth chart, Idaho running back Nick Romano reclaims playing role

Aug. 20—MOSCOW, Idaho — Earlier in his college career, running back Nick Romano played an important role for the Idaho Vandals.

But he slipped down the depth chart in 2021, then spent most of last season on the sideline.

Still, the veteran Vandal from Meridian stayed committed to the program and kept working, believing that another opportunity would come.

"He's shown a lot of perseverance and grit," second-year Idaho coach Jason Eck said Saturday of Romano. "A lot of kids wouldn't have shown the grit that he did to fight through it."

Romano, now a fifth-year senior, has reclaimed a spot with the Vandals' offense. He's expected to contribute significantly in 2023 as Idaho's No. 2 running back.

"He was way down the depth chart last year, but now he's moved up," Eck said. "Credit to him. A lot of guys in that situation wouldn't have stuck with it, but he did."

After earning Class 5A MVP honors at Rocky Mountain High, Romano came north to Idaho as one of the prized recruits in the Vandals' 2019 class, and his potential soon became evident.

He was an immediate impact player during his true freshman season, recording five starts and finishing the year second on the team with 498 rushing yards. Romano added 164 receiving yards and scored five all-purpose touchdowns. He also landed on the All-Big Sky first team as a kick returner.

"What helped me get on the field so early was just my intelligence of the game," Romano said. "I picked up on stuff fast and was able to help the team in different ways."

Romano held down second-string RB duties as a sophomore during the six-game spring season in 2021. He logged 303 yards from scrimmage and earned a second-team all-conference nod as a return man.

In the fall 2021 campaign, Romano's responsibilities were mostly limited to special teams. The Vandals had a crowded room of running backs, and Romano dropped to No. 5 on the team's depth chart at tailback. He posted just 96 yards from scrimmage in eight games.

Last year, Romano's production dwindled. Reps on offense were hard to come by — true freshman tailback Anthony Woods quickly became a standout, and three other running backs shared the rest of the snaps.

"We definitely had a loaded room," Romano said. "Woods came in as a true freshman and did great things. He's explosive and quick, and we just had a big diversity of backs."

It didn't help that Romano struggled with injuries early in the season. He took only five carries throughout the year, and was also replaced as the Vandals' kick returner.

"I just kept telling myself, 'Keep your nose down and eventually it'll pay off,' " Romano said. "That's how I've done everything in my life, 'Just keep working and do what you do, and it'll all work out.'

"It was definitely a grind, working my way back. I'm excited to contribute again and help the team win."

The Vandals lost two running backs to graduation and another transferred out of the program following the 2022 season. That opened the door for Romano, who's been a consistent backup option for Woods throughout fall camp.

"He's put himself in a position where he's probably going to get our second-most carries this year behind Anthony (Woods)," Eck said.

Woods, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, will be the Vandals' go-to ballcarrier this year after leading the team in 2022 with 872 rushing yards. But the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Romano will rotate into the lineup and make a mark in the passing game as a check-down target.

"Being able to catch the ball, being able to be on the field for different situations, that broadens your role," Romano said. "(My role is) going to be a No. 2 back, a receiving back, and just helping in different situations when Woods gets tired. I love it. Any time I can get on the field, it's a great time."

Romano made four receptions for approximately 40 yards and caught a touchdown pass Saturday during the Vandals' second preseason scrimmage.

"That's an area where he can really help us," Eck said. "He's got really good speed once he gets going."

Eck has seen improvements in Romano's ground-game abilities, as well. Romano was more of a "downhill runner" for his first three seasons in former coach Paul Petrino's offense, but he has since adapted to Eck's offense, which requires its tailbacks to "be more patient, find the holes and find the cutbacks," Romano said.

Romano, one of seven players remaining from Idaho's 2019 recruiting class, will provide valuable knowledge for the team's new-look group of running backs.

"I feel like I have a full understanding of offense and defense, and that's really helped me become a better player," Romano said.

He's a soft-spoken player, but Romano sets an example through his work ethic.

"He's kind of a quiet leader. He's not a guy who's really 'rah-rah' or says a lot, but he's a guy who works every day and takes care of his business," Eck said.