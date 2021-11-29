'He's scared to throw the ball': Kareem Hunt Sr. criticizes Browns' Baker Mayfield on Facebook

The father of Browns running back Kareem Hunt took to Facebook Sunday night to criticize quarterback Baker Mayfield, then shot down comparisons to the father of ex-Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

A Cleveland native, Kareem Hunt Sr. wrote on his Facebook page about comments he was receiving that put him in the same category as Odell Beckham Sr., who posted a video on Instagram the morning of the trade deadline of the times his son was open and Mayfield failed to get him the ball. That and an ensuing Twitter comment of #FreeOBJ by Lakers star LeBron James set the wheels in motion for the Browns to waive Beckham on Nov. 8. He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams and caught his first touchdown with his new team Sunday.

Hunt Sr. knows Mayfield is battling injuries, including a torn labrum in his left shoulder, a groin injury and a left heel issue. But Hunt's father was obviously frustrated as the Browns (6-6) lost 16-10 to the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Now I’m getting people on my Facebook saying I’m being like obj Daddy and I’m not I’m stating facts on football and what we see he’s limping he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt they going to keep listening but if people don’t like what I’m saying unfriend me I’m not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain’t posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully,” Hunt Sr. wrote.

Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown and a 79.4 rating. He was coming off one of the worst games of his career in a 13-10 home victory over the Detroit Lions.

Hunt was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing five games with a calf injury and saw action against the Ravens. He carried seven times for 20 yards with a long of 9 yards and did not catch a pass, targeted once. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt was not in on the final drive because his leg was tight.

When asked about Hunt not catching any passes, Stefanski said, "Yeah, not good enough.”

The Browns’ rushing attack was held to 40 yards on 17 carries, a 2.4 average, as Nick Chubb added 16 yards on eight attempts and Mayfield scrambled twice for 4 yards.

