'He's one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen'

ESPN senior football writer Mark Ogden explains how vital Mohamed Salah is at Liverpool on Football Daily.

He said: "People were questioning why Liverpool didn’t sell him to Saudi Arabia when they were offered so much money. People were saying you could buy two great payers with that.

"But the reason why they kept him was because of games like Everton, Salah scores goals and wins games, and wins games when they don’t play very well.

"He's breaking records in every place, he will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest players. When he came from Roma and had that failed time at Chelsea under his belt, people thought he was just a wide player and couldn't do much.

"Instead what he's done is become one of the best players that the Premier League has ever seen."

