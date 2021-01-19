'He's not tired, no chance': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says 'immense' Bruno Fernandes does not need a rest

No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. - Michael Regan/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed any suggestion that Bruno Fernandes is tired and insisted the Manchester United midfielder has no interest in a rest.

Fernandes has been a transformative figure at Old Trafford since his arrival 12 months and has played in all 32 of United’s Premier League matches since making his debut last February, 28 of which he has started.

The Portugal midfielder has been directly involved in 33 goals during that period and last week picked up his fourth Premier League player of the month award.

Yet Fernandes was some way below his usual best in Sunday’s goalless draw at Liverpool, despite going close with a free-kick and having a good chance to score late on from a Luke Shaw pass, and was unhappy at being substituted late on.

He had also been subdued in his two outings before then against Burnley and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final, which United lost 2-0.

But Solskjaer said Fernandes would not want a rest and has no doubts the midfielder can cope with the heavy workload as United prepare to return to action against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

“His form is very good, he was just voted Player of the Month,” Solskjaer said. “He’s not tired, no – no chance. He is one of the players that runs and covers the ground in every single game, he’s very good at recovering and recharging his batteries.

“If he scored his free-kick or if it just had a little air on the ball when Luke put the cross in [against Liverpool] he'd have been lauded as best player in Premier League again. Since he’s come in, he's been absolutely immense. He’s not tired and if I ask him he'll say there's absolutely no chance that he's tired.

“He's expected to create goals, score goals and sometimes the margins are against him. That free kick, I saw that one in! There were a couple of passes that he played through and it was marginal as to whether the player was on or off[side].

“So he’s always on the verge of creating something, even when he loses the ball, and that's the position I want him in and that’s what he's been told to do. He has to be the creative one. I want him to play the passes he sees.”