'He's not got the lightest touch': Tommy Fleetwood's caddie breaks sign

AUSTIN, Texas – Match 67 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was always going to be tense, with Ryder Cup undertones to go along with the pressure of earning a spot in this week’s Round of 16, so a little comic relief was welcome.

With an early 1-up lead, Tommy Fleetwood’s drive at the par-4 third hole sailed well right of the fairway and came to rest on a cart path. As the Englishman mulled his options he had his caddie, Ian Finnis, walk forward to remove a gallery crossing sign.

When Finnis attempted to remove the sign from the ground it snapped, prompting cheers from the gallery and a laugh from Fleetwood’s opponent, Bryson DeChambeau.

“I just know how clumsy he is, so I was expecting it, to be honest. He's not got the lightest touch,” Fleetwood laughed. “Like as soon as he touched it I think it snapped and it was done then. We can sort of reimburse the tournament for a new walking sign.”

Fleetwood won the match, 1 up, to advance to the weekend knockout rounds.

