'He's not up to it' - Alexander-Arnold blamed AGAIN despite England's many problems

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been singled out yet again for his performances in the England midfield by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, was named again as Declan Rice’s midfield partner for the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 group stage match against Denmark on Thursday.

The Liverpool right back only lasted 54 minutes, being hauled off by England manager Gareth Southgate and replaced by Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Despite Alexander-Arnold’s substitution, he finished the game with favourable statistics, completing 35 of his 40 passes, six of his seven long-ball attempts, providing three key passes and making a chance for Bukayo Saka.

Alexander-Arnold’s selection as No.8 for the tournament was a major talking point and the discussion has only grown louder as it progresses.

England have got a litany of other issues around the team - the form of Phil Foden and the general play of Harry Kane in particular - but Keane has nonetheless taken aim at Trent over his midfield deployment.

No player created more chances for England today than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He came off after 54 minutes... pic.twitter.com/7Y3gvSeFuJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 20, 2024

“When you have been taken off in the two games, it’s not a good sign,” Keane told ITV. “I always thought it was a huge gamble to play a player who doesn’t play that week in and week out for his club.

“I know people say that he drifts in there for Liverpool. But drifting into a position and starting is completely different. I have played in midfield, it’s a tough position. Physically, getting your distances and he has come up short in the two games.”

"He's not up to it" - Roy Keane 🗣️

"He needs movement up front" - @IanWright0 🗣️ Ian and Roy give their opinions on Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield role for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #DENENG pic.twitter.com/rK6tuCgQrU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

Southgate is without midfield options with Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson both left out. Trent has come in ahead of other options like Gallagher, Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo but England have looked poor even with the Reds’ homegrown star alongside Rice.

“It’s not all down to him. You have to probably put this on Gareth (Southgate),” Keane said. "It’s a huge gamble to throw a full back in the middle of the park.

"This isn’t against the French or the Spanish, where they have got tougher tests ahead and maybe even Germany.

"This is against two teams where you thought England would be fairly comfortable and have lots of possession. But it was a big ask for him and he isn’t up to it.”

Rice accused of 'babysitting' Trent

England sit on four points from their opening two matches having beaten Serbia and then drawn against Denmark but it’s clear the Euro 2020 finalists are going to have to improve significantly if they are to go one better than they did at Wembley last time out.

“We talk about what you do in possession, but it’s really important against the better teams what you do out of possession,” Keane said. “That’s where he has been thrown into the deep end.

"Okay, he is going to be comfortable on the ball and if you give him time, he can see a pass, of course, there is no doubting that. But it’s the other bits of his game. The distances.

"Even for Rice, it feels like Rice is babysitting him in midfield and you can’t do that at this level. You will be found out and he has been.”

