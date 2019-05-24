He's no Tom Brady: Patriots subtly troll Aaron Rodgers over beer chug originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

David Bakhtiari was just trying to have some fun with his quarterback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Green Bay Packers offensive lineman roped Aaron Rodgers into a beer-chugging contest Thursday night at the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To say Rodgers lost would be putting it kindly.

In Rodgers' defense, this was an unfair fight. Bakhtiari can put down beers like glasses of water. But as many on Twitter pointed out, there's another high-profile quarterback who recently chugged a beer in public ... with much more success.

The New England Patriots helpfully pointed their Twitter followers to this moment Friday.

Yes, that's QB Tom Brady during a 2018 appearance on "The Stephen Colbert Show" slugging a beer in less time than he stands in the pocket.

Story continues

Here's a side-by-side of Brady vs. Rodgers, beer-chugging edition:

We're pretty sure this settles the "best NFL quarterback" debate once and for all.

For his part, Rodgers suggested he's just not a beer-chugging guy after the video went viral.

But excuses won't win you drinking contests ... or six Super Bowl titles.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.