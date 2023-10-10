He's No. 1 in the nation: What will help Drew Allar be even better for Penn State football

Drew Allar still has not thrown an interception in college.

He has not committed a turnover of any kind, continuing his run as one of the most mistake-free quarterbacks in the nation.

He's actually one of the best at protecting the football in recent Big Ten and Penn State football history, for that matter.

It's a continuing stunning storyline, particularly from a numbers-aspect, as the Nittany Lions prepare to play six-touchdown underdog Massachusetts on homecoming Saturday.

An intriguing look, too, perhaps, toward the Lions' toughest tests to come, when every throw and decision are magnified, starting at Ohio State next week.

To refresh: Allar has not thrown an interception in his first 15 college games, including five this season as a first-time starter (218 total pass attempts).

He's the only FBS quarterback with 150-plus pass attempts without an interception this season — the only Big Ten quarterback with a start like that since 2005.

Penn State, by the way, is the only FBS team that has not yet committed an offensive turnover.

Most pass attempts without an INT this season:



🎯 Drew Allar: 158 pic.twitter.com/zKAjC8J7RN — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 4, 2023

"The biggest thing is his poise. A lot of times turnovers go hand-in-hand with guys who are panicking in the pocket ...," said head coach James Franklin. "One thing we’re doing a better job of, not only in games but also in practice, is throwing the ball away.

“Sometimes that's the best decision you can make."

Why its No. 11: What is Penn State football's ST1X C1TY, and who lives there? Hint: LaVar Arrington knows

Allar's ability to protect the football has enabled Penn State's offense to be highly efficient, though not nearly as quick-striking or explosive as expected. While the Lions are a Top 20 team in red zone production, for example — 26 scores (22 touchdowns, four field goals) in 28 attempts — they are one of the worst in creating plays of 20-plus yards.

So far, Franklin and his staff appear to treasure the consistent, error-free approach, especially while backed by such a dominating defense.

Connection returns: Drew Allar to Tre Wallace

He praised Allar's decision-making and accuracy during his weekly Tuesday press conference, particularly the ability to convert short, "check-down" passes to his running backs and tight ends when long pass plays are not open.

Allar's 62.8 career completion percentage, so far, is the best by any Penn State quarterback with at least 200 pass attempts.

Is Penn State offense ready now? A race against time: How this Penn State football offense must find itself in three weeks

"That's extremely valuable as a play-caller, when you have a quarterback who will allow you to call shots but not force the ball down the field ...," Franklin said.

Overall, Penn State's pass game should be trending upwards, Franklin said, if mostly because of the expected return of injured Tre Wallace. The sophomore still has the second-most receptions for a Penn State wideout (10) despite missing most of the past three games.

“Getting Tre back is a huge piece of that puzzle," Franklin said.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: James Franklin on Drew Allar thriving in Big Ten