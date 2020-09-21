'He's never going to stop': This is just the beginning of the DeChambeau revolution

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Six hours of practice and play wasn’t enough to satiate him. Even on U.S. Open Saturday, after jousting with one of the most historically difficult courses on the planet, he still craved more.

Every player unwinds differently. A sweaty gym session. Thirty minutes of meditation. A cocktail or three. But not Bryson DeChambeau. In search of comfort, or understanding, or that elusive sense of satisfaction, he beats balls. Even if that means he’s on the range, under floodlights, in 50-degree temperatures, until 8:15 p.m. after the third round of golf's most grueling test.

“He loves it,” said his caddie, Tim Tucker. “His perfect day is hanging out on the range and hitting balls. He doesn’t play golf. He plays golf in tournaments.”

A trophy – even the 8 ½-pound sterling silver one from 1895 – is merely a byproduct of all that hard work. That’s why DeChambeau was beaming Sunday as he talked in a socially distanced, outdoor news conference here at the 120th U.S. Open, his sponsored protein shake and a celebratory glass of chocolate milk nearby. The hours of grinding – the thousands and thousands of hours of grinding – had paid off.

DeChambeau meets media after winning 120th U.S. Open

On a brisk, blustery day at Winged Foot, DeChambeau made just a single bogey and carded a 3-under 67, the low round of the day by three and a score that was nearly eight strokes better than the field average. Earlier this month, after playing this behemoth in a practice round, world No. 2 Jon Rahm predicted no one would finish 72 holes under par, or if someone did, he’d win by a lot. Indeed: At 6-under 274, DeChambeau was the only player under par and he won by a lot – by six over Matthew Wolff. It was the most lopsided margin of victory in a major since 2014.

“There’s a lot of people in here saying what he’s doing is pretty exceptional,” said Wolff, who closed with 75. “To watch it firsthand, I have to agree.”

And to think, at the onset of the week, many smart golf people scoffed at DeChambeau’s approach. Wail away on driver? Fuhgeddaboudit! This is the U.S. Open. Fairways and greens. Patience. Maturity. Discipline. Rahm seemed to invite the carnage, saying of a “Massacre No. 3” at Winged Foot: Bring it on. (He shot 10 over.) The opening-round setup was a kinder, gentler form of torture, with 21 players breaking par. Scoring was 2.69 strokes higher on Day 2, the highest single-round jump in tournament history. And then lighter afternoon winds Saturday allowed Wolff, a U.S. Open rookie, to fire a 65 and take a two-shot lead heading into the final round.

U.S. Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

After 54 holes only three players remained under par, but the amount of punishment exacted didn’t feel like enough. We’re a bloodthirsty bunch, rooting for carnage, hoping the best players in the world suffer like all of us would. But Massacre No. 3 never came, not until late Sunday when the greens had that familiar sickly sheen. By then it was too late. DeChambeau and his team had outsmarted them. Again.

Winged Foot’s fairways were so narrow and firm, no one hit them with regularity. The best strategy, then, was to launch with driver with reckless abandon, leaving the shortest club possible and letting a steep angle of descent stop approach shots from the four-inch rough. DeChambeau figured that out days before everyone else. Though he hit only 41% percent of the fairways, he was still slightly better than the field average (39%). And his misses weren't penalizing: He ranked third off the tee, gaining more than five shots on the field.

But a debatable setup was only part of the equation this week. The game has changed in innumerable ways since the Open was last held at Winged Foot in 2006. Scoring averages have dipped. Athletes like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and, now, DeChambeau have emerged. Technological advancements have underpinned the power game: golf balls that curve less; drivers that soar higher without spin; launch monitors that allow a player to optimize his swing for peak performance. “The game has just moved on a little bit,” Rory McIlroy said, “and everyone has collectively just gotten a little bit better.”

Instruction has evolved, too. Just look at the two protagonists of this U.S. Open. As a junior player, Wolff’s unorthodox swing was immediately dismissed. Then he met George Gankas, the flat-bill-wearing SoCal teaching savant. Gankas’ initial impression of Wolff’s move? “This is sick,” he said. “I said, ‘F--- it, I’m not changing this kid.’” Fueled with self-belief, Wolff became a star junior, an NCAA champ and, at age 21, already a very rich man.

Story continues