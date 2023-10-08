"He's a mismatch type player": Can emergence of TE Arlis Boardingham change UF football?

To Billy Napier, Arlis Boardingham’s explosion was no October surprise.

The tight end tallied just five catches for 51 yards in his first five games of 2023, but the redshirt freshman continued to impress in practice.

“That guy is a very capable – he's a mismatch type player,” Napier said.

Saturday, that effort revealed itself on the field.

Boardingham finished with a team-high 99 receiving yards on seven catches and two TDs in the Gators' 38-14 win over Vanderbilt on homecoming.

His two TDs were of two and 15 yards. He also caught a big pass for 20 yards on a 3rd and 15 in the third quarter. That drive eventually put Florida up by 21.

Tough position transition at UF

Postgame, Boardingham said he went “back to the lab” after Kentucky. He contributed to Graham Mertz’s lone interception in the 33-14 loss to the Wildcats. He called that his only collegiate drop.

Boardingham was one of Florida’s last adds in the Class of 2022. The 4-star recruit from Van Nuys, California, arrived as a tight end; a position he had little familiarity with. He was a WR and a linebacker in Birmingham High School.

“We hit the ground – our personnel guys, we're combing the entire country in terms of players that are left over that are available,” Napier said. “He was one of those.”

Napier acknowledged the transition from WR to TE required some work.

“All the things that we're asking him to do are completely new,” Napier said. “This guy hasn't played in the C area. He hasn't played in the wing. There's a ton to learn in there.”

Napier added that Boardingham’s new position is “almost like playing quarterback.”

Boardingham concurred, noting that the TE must know what job everyone on the offense will perform each play.

“A lot of plays, we’re the most important player on the field,” Boardingham said. “If we don’t make that block as a tackle or don’t make that catch, it’s fourth down.”

What Boardingham's emergence means for the offense

The TE’s development opens a new layer for Napier and his offense. Florida’s top TE in 2022 – Keon Zipperer – finished with just 177 yards and one TD. Through six games, Boardingham is at 150 yards and three scores.

Boardingham said the transformation of the position within Napier’s offense began in the offseason.

Coach Napier told me to trust the program and do what I do best, and that’s what I’ve done,” he said.

Boardingham’s effort helped Mertz as his usual favorite target – Ricky Pearsall – appeared hobbled. Pearsall ended with 34 yards on four catches.

The freshman hauled in all seven of his targets from Mertz – second on the team behind Eugene Wilson III (10).

Mertz said he prioritized this week in practice to spread the ball out to help the run game.

“We repped all week. We knew we'd get that zone look,” Mertz said. “We talk about catch puncture, and he (Arlis) did a great job of catching the ball and puncturing, getting vertical and playing physical.”

How did the chemistry with Mertz develop?

Boardingham said his chemistry with Mertz began during fall camp.

“We’ve made sure we communicated with each other on what he sees out there,” he said. “So being able to grow from there is great.”

Mertz, who harped on his misses postgame, said Boardingham came up to him after the game and admitted he dropped a pass early in the game.

“That's just how we think. We're always – in this game you've got to have a growth mindset,” Mertz said. “Complacency kills, and you've got to look at where you can improve.”

Boardingham’s services expect to be called upon next Saturday as Florida looks to overcome its road woes at South Carolina at 3:30 p.m.

