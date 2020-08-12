'He's a linebacker': U.S. Amateur medalist Wilson Furr ready to tackle anything in way

BANDON, Ore. – Wilson Furr woke up Tuesday morning already on high alert. Sure, he’d done his job at Bandon Dunes, carding an opening 2-under 70. But he still had 18 holes of stroke play left to secure his first match-play appearance in four U.S. Amateur starts, and he faced a blustery afternoon at Bandon Trails, a course that didn’t quite fit his eye.

“I was worried about this place,” Furr said. “I felt like it could come up and bite you.”

Back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Furr’s college coach, Jay Seawell, wasn’t nearly as concerned. He likens Furr to a linebacker, with an ability to tackle anything in his path.

“He’s just got that extra competitive gene,” Seawell said.

Which is why it was Furr, and not the golf course, who went on the attack Tuesday, blitzing the par-71 Coore and Crenshaw layout and hitting it right in the mouth. The result? A 9-under 62, the second-best result in championship history and just two shots shy of Billy Horschel’s record set in 2006, and an 11-under total that earned him both medalist honors by two shots and the No. 1 seed in match play, which begins Wednesday at Bandon Dunes.

“He knows he starts at zero tomorrow, but there were 263 other players trying to get into match play and he beat all of them,” said Seawell, who was enjoying a celebratory milkshake, an Alabama tradition. “You should always celebrate great accomplishments, and that was a great accomplishment. He’s put in a lot of work to have this moment, so he deserves to enjoy it.”

Furr More

The 22-year-old senior from Jackson, Mississippi, may be a linebacker, but when he arrived at Alabama as a much-heralded freshman, he certainly was no quarterback. He couldn’t keep a drive alive to save his life.

“I couldn’t break 80,” Furr said. “When you’re hitting three balls out of bounds a round, you’re not going to break 80.”

Predictably, Furr didn’t make the starting lineup once that first semester. But he fought back, straightened things out – literally – and ended up playing a crucial role for the Tide down the stretch. He shot 63 in the second round of the SEC Championship and tied for 10th. He then fired a 64 in the second round of regionals, where he shared third. And when Alabama advanced all the way to the NCAA final in 2018 at Karsten Creek, it was Furr who went 2-1 in match play to help lead his team to a runner-up finish.

“That’s the thing about Wilson is he has never, ever, ever lost his want-to,” Seawell said.

Those kinds of testimonies are fruitful for the determined Furr. When he missed just one fairway last spring in Cabo yet barely cracked the top 30 because of his putting, Furr dedicated himself to learning how to use an arm-lock putter. “The day the season was canceled, I picked up an arm-lock and said, ‘I’m going to figure this thing out,’” he said. After two tireless months, he saw instant results, finishing runner-up in a mini-tour event in Dothan, Alabama, and at the Mississippi State Amateur, notching a top-15 at the loaded Southern Amateur and nearly making match play at the prestigious Western Amateur two weeks ago.

Of course, at that same Western Amateur, Furr shot 76-77 on the final 36-hole, stroke-play day to plummet down the qualifying board.

“I sat down after that and asked myself, ‘Where is all this weirdness coming from?” Furr said. “It was strange because I didn’t miss really any golf shots. But I figured out that it was my decision-making. I was getting sloppy, especially when I’m out there for a long period of time, and I lose my focus for a couple holes and make a double or a triple.”

Story continues