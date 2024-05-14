'He's indicated he'd love to stay' - McInnes hopeful on Armstrong deal

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is confident of "good news" regarding Danny Armstrong's future as he looks to secure the standout winger on a new deal.

Armstrong, 26, has been instrumental in helping the Ayrshire side secure fourth in the Premiership with a couple of games to spare and is in talks over extending his contract, which expires next May.

“We have been speaking. Hopefully there is some good news on that soon," said McInnes.

"We’d like Danny to stay and Danny has indicated he’d love to stay. He’s playing the best football of his career here, Kilmarnock has been really good for Danny and Danny has been brilliant for us.

"Hopefully there’s a deal there to be done. We’ve had loads of conversations with a lot of players behind the scenes about extending and signing. And [we are] speaking to others from outwith to try and get them in the door as well for pre-season, so these conversations are ongoing.”

Asked about the higher level to which Armstrong has risen across the course of the season, McInnes joked: “Until he signs his contract, he’s done alright.

"He has done well. His numbers, his assists. I love the fact Danny just wants the ball all the time. Even when he’s going through a tough phase in a game, he never hides, never shirks his responsibility.

"I think he’s done better without the ball, there’s more trust in what we’re asking of him. He’s a pleasure to be about every day, as they all are."