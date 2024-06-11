[Getty Images]

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King says he has been "shocked" by how well Micky van de Ven performed in his first season at Tottenham.

The 23-year-old defender joined Spurs last summer from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

He formed a strong partnership at the back alongside Cristian Romero before picking up an injury against Chelsea in November that kept him out until the new year.

Van de Ven went on to make 27 starts in the Premier League and 29 appearances in all competitions and has since been included in the Netherlands squad heading to Germany for Euro 2024.

"If I'm honest, he's shocked me," King said at a club event.

"There are not many times you get a young, left-footed, centre-half who is rapid, and you don't know too much about him.

"For him to be here and to be of the quality he is, it's really impressive. He's impressed everyone, he's been fantastic... scoring goals as well as well as defending - I love everything about him.

"I don't expect to see anyone outrun him any time soon. I can't see anyone beating him at the moment. His pace... I think he could run in the 100-metre final, and he wouldn't finish last! That's how fast he is."