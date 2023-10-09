'He's a great story': 4th-teamer Cade McConnell makes most of moment

Pretty much no college football player could be fully prepared for the moment Cade McConnell was tossed into last week against Louisiana Tech.

Listed as the Miners’ fourth-team quarterback heading into the game, by the middle of the fourth quarter he was forced into his college debut to face a fourth-and-14 with his team behind two touchdowns.

His second play came a possession later, with 1:51 remaining, his team still down two touchdowns and the ball on the UTEP 8-yard line.

In a narrow sense, the 12-play, 88-yard drive that followed and used all 1:51 didn’t change the narrative, or the score, of the game — a 24-10 loss that dropped UTEP to 1-5.

What it did show is that the Miners’ fourth-team quarterback had been doing much more with his time than filling space on the sideline.

When, against the most adverse of circumstances and amidst a mounting sea of injuries, he became the next man up, the sophomore was ready for his moment.

McConnell will go into Wednesday’s game against Florida International as a nominal tri-No. 2 behind Gavin Hardison and alongside fellow No. 2s Kevin Hurley and Jake McNamara.

The most likely result is that he’ll start and suddenly that does not seem like the end of the earth. If anything, it seems like it could be a new beginning for a team that needs one.

“Thinking whether or not I'd go in wasn't part of the process,” McConnell said of his college debut when asked how he readied himself for something so unforeseeable.

“You prepare like you're going to go in, you're excited to go in and get ready for that next snap. Obviously throughout the spring and fall some of those other guys had been ahead of me, but I didn't let that phase me too much.

“It's my job to be ready to go in if the team needs me, right then they needed me and I tried to do the best job I could.”

The most striking thing about McConnell is that he acts, talks, looks, and most importantly plays, like someone who feels he belongs.

He’s a regular (every couple of weeks) on radio shows on ESPN 600 El Paso and hopes to have an internship there in the spring. When he talks he sounds like a future announcer, something that's occurred to him. His father Sean was a quarterback for East Carolina in the early 1990s and Cade feels he’s in the family business.

McConnell came to UTEP after a successful junior college stint at Cerritos College, near his Southern California home, where he established himself as someone who understood the position.

As unlikely as a fourth-team quarterback appearance is, McConnell belongs under center.

“What I really like is his leadership, I like his intelligence, I think he throws a really accurate ball,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. “He knows the offense as well as you'd like to know it. He has a lot of poise.

“He's a great story because you talk about a guy who hasn't gotten a lot of reps, then how prepared he is, to be able to handle a situation. That's the part I like the best.”

What McConnell needed was an opportunity and that was born of adversity. Hardison entered the game battling tendonitis and after participating (left-handed) in warmups before the Louisiana Tech game, he was a no-go.

McNamara sustained a concussion in the first half, then Hurley got concussed on a third-down sack in the middle of the fourth quarter.

What happened next could be the beginning of a new era.

“It's unfortunate. Gavin, Cade and Kevin are all my guys, I don't want any of them to be banged up, but if my number is called it's my job to go in and handle whatever is in there,”” McConnell said. “It was exciting and I had a lot of fun doing it.

“I played in big JUCO games, I've been in a lot of big moments. It was time to do what I practice to do. I wasn't too nervous, I wasn't scared to go in. It was time to go in and execute the plays as best as possible and see what happens.”

His numbers weren't great — 4-of-11 passing for 48 yards — but he moved the team 88 yards on his first and so far only full possession. Included in there was a 26-yard bomb to Jeramiah Ballard that showed off a golden arm.

Perhaps ironically, the Louisiana Tech game was one of the few Sun Bowl contests his parents didn't attend, as it came on a Friday, but he felt them there.

"I've always wanted to be like Dad, play Division I football," McConnell said. "Last week it happened for the first time, it was a pretty special moment for us. I gave them a call after the game, it was pretty emotional."

As for what he brings to the equation, what has made him a productive quarterback his entire career, McConnell had a list.

"I've always believed quarterbacks can be great with great decision-making, leadership and accuracy," he said. "With those three things, you can command an offense, make good decisions, put your offense in good spots and get the ball where you want it to go, that's the best thing you can do as a quarterback."

The other best thing a quarterback can do is get mentally ready for all of that, but that comes naturally for McConnell.

"I was asked earlier this week how I would prepare differently for this week; I'm not going to prepare any differently," he said. "I'm going to do the same thing I've done every week: Prepare like I'm going to go out and play. All of us quarterbacks are going to do that and fine tune everything for FIU."

That's the attitude UTEP's newest quarterback brings every day.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

