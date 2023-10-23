'He's got the 'it' factor': Kanious Vaughn makes his mark for UTEP football

That Praise Amaewhule is tied for the Conference USA lead in sacks is expected. That’s what he does and all that is surprising is that someone else in the league has matched his five sacks.

That person is one of his backups, Kanious Vaughn, who has five sacks in his last three games and looking for more as UTEP heads to its Wednesday nationally televised contest at Sam Houston.

UTEP coach Dana Dimel has preached all year that the Miners have exceptional depth on the defensive line and this is what he means.

As a backup, officially to right defensive end Maurice Westmoreland, the sophomore transfer Vaughn doesn’t get in much. He has made the most of his time.

“He’s not even playing the full game, he’s playing 20 snaps per game,” Dimel said. “He’s doing the same thing we saw on film. He’s so hard to block, he’s so relentless with his pass rush.

“I knew when our tackles were having trouble blocking him in fall camp — our tackles are so good at pass (protection) — that he was going to do a lot of stuff we had seen on film.

“He’s very active and tenacious at getting to the football.”

What Dimel didn’t see on film was the first half of Saddleback College’s season last year when Vaughn wasn’t playing. He had an ankle injury that sidelined him for the first part of his freshman year in junior college, then had to work his way into the lineup.

Vaughn ended up playing five games in 2022. He had 11 sacks in those five contests and 15 tackles for loss, including a school record five sacks against Golden West College. After his five-game season he was named the Southern League’s defensive player of the year.

A constant so far in Vaughn’s collegiate career — something that will change soon enough — is that he hasn’t received a ton of opportunities. When he has gotten on the field, he’s been extraordinarily productive.

“It was the same thing last year in JUCO, I didn’t play until my last five games,” he said. “It’s easier here learning from the older guys.

“I’ve matured a lot. When I got here I got into it with the older guys at first, but I realized they were just trying to help me. They got me right.

“From Praise, I learned a lot of pass rush moves. Outside of football, I learned to get my work done. I’ve gotten better and more mature.”

On the field Vaughn has made a mark with his ability to get to the quarterback. He didn’t have many offers out of Saddleback because of his size — he’s listed as 6-foot-2 but admits he’s only 6-1 — but whenever he gets on the field, he’s easy to spot.

He’s the one tackling the quarterback.

“He’s got the ‘it’ factor for football,” Dimel said. “He has the ability to bend his body and get himself into good positions. He has a really good feel for the game.”

Vaughn also has an explosive first step, something he showed from the first day of fall camp when UTEP’s veteran offensive line had trouble staying in front of him.

“I would say it’s a speed thing, I’m faster than most of the linemen,” Vaughn said. “I knew from the start” he could play at this level.

As for what got him to UTEP, “On my visit, fell in love with the school and the stadium,” Vaughn said. “It was dope. I talked with coach Wally (defensive line coach Matt Wallerstedt), I loved what he was saying.”

Going forward, Vaughn’s play has dictated he’ll get more chances, even though the Miners don’t like taking Westmoreland off the field. Vaughn has simply been too good to stash away on the sidelines. Besides, he has a sack title to chase.

“I want to lead the conference in sacks; I’m already there, so keep it up,” he said. “Make the most of it, take advantage of my opportunity.”

That is something he’s always been good at as he looks to add to that sack total at Sam Houston.

