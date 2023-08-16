'He's good milk.' Why Darius Slay loves Eagles 'Milk Check' safety who owned Deshaun Watson

PHILADELPHIA − It was late Tuesday afternoon, and Darius Slay was on a roll when the subject turned to the young Eagles defensive backs.

Slay, the Eagles' cornerback, said he feels like "a proud dad right now" because of young cornerbacks Josh Jobe, who had an interception Tuesday in the practice with the Cleveland Browns, and Eli Ricks, who returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown last Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

And then Slay was asked about safety Reed Blankenship, and debunked a stereotype that Slay credited to Josh Allen whenever the Bills quarterback would go against a white defensive back.

Slay said Allen would yell to his teammates, "Milk Check!" and attack that player.

Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship celebrates an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Well, Blankenship, who's white, intercepted two Deshaun Watson passes on Tuesday, and another on Monday.

"We got a guy on our (team) who can’t be 'Milk-Checked,'" Slay said with a laugh. "This is a different ‘Milk Check’ over here. He’s good milk. He don’t spoil. He makes a lot of plays."

Blankenship, an undrafted free agent in 2022, has been doing that ever since he replaced injured starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for five games late last season. He intercepted Aaron Rodgers, then with Green Bay, in his first game on defense.

Blankenship has only gotten better this summer after both starters in Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps left in free agency. Blankenship has turned himself from a roster longshot out of Middle Tennessee State to a virtual lock as a starter in the span of one year.

On Blankenship's first interception Tuesday, teammate Sydney Brown leveled a Browns player during the return, leading to a brief skirmish.

"I want to be a feared player," said Brown, the Eagles' third-round pick who's also in the running for a starting job at safety. "That’s been my mindset going into this. I play with that intensity every single day ... My intention isn’t to hurt people, but if you’re carrying that football, then you have to know I’m coming for you."

Slay a five-time Pro Bowl selection, said he's loving all of it from the Eagles' young defensive backs. In fact, Slay had a bit of a dig at Jobe, whom he says "is probably the worst catcher in the DB room" after Jobe ended practice by picking off Watson's end zone throw for Browns receiver Cedric Tillman.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay gestures during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Baltimore.

"I am so happy my boy caught the ball," Slay said. "It felt like I caught it for him. I feel like I took my hands and put them on his hands, and he caught it because he cannot catch. And (Tuesday) he caught it. I’m like a proud dad right now, I’m not going to lie. I’m so happy for him."

Slay, who's 32 years old, said it's the young players who drive him − and not because he's trying to fend them off as his replacements.

In fact, it's the opposite.

"A lot of vets in this league don’t want young guys to take their spots," Slay said. "I’m looking forward to a young guy taking my spot because that’s what it’s all about. Giving off your knowledge to the game, because one day I’m going to hang it up. I want these guys to be prepared to be in the position that I’m in."

But Slay isn't just helping the Eagles young players on defense. He's been a mentor to wide receiver DeVonta Smith as well.

That goes back to Smith's rookie year in 2021, when Slay would constantly take Smith aside and explain to him his thinking on how he covers a wide receiver. At the same time, both Smith and A.J. Brown would tell Slay what they're thinking as receivers going against a cornerback.

Smith, who's entering his third season, had 1,196 yards last season while Brown set an Eagles' franchise record with 1,496 yards receiving.

But Slay said Smith can still get so much better. That, too, has been evident this week against the Browns. Smith and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward had an intense matchup on Monday. Smith beat Ward when quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambled left and threw deep. Ward then intercepted a pass intended for Smith later in the practice.

What really stands out to Slay is Smith's route-running.

"It’s elite," Slay said. "It’s like, I’ve been telling him since he was a rookie, he’s way ahead of his class when it comes to route running ability."

Then Slay described one play in practice where he's covering Smith, and Smith made an adjustment in his route, and "acrobatted" to catch the pass.

"He got all the tools," Slay said. "I told him, 'Ain’t gonna be too much longer before we’re saying Smitty is the best receiver in the league, for sure.' He’s got that type of ability to be that guy ... And with AJ pushing him, he learns so much from AJ doing this, doing that.

"AJ is doing great job leading him because AJ is by far elite as hell."

Slay is clearly happy heading into Year 11, his fourth with the Eagles, with the state of the defensive backs around him, and with his leadership role in front of him.

Heck, Slay even welcomed sworn enemy in his former head coach with the Lions in Matt Patricia, whom the Eagles hired as a senior defensive consultant. "It's cool with me," Slay said recently.

And Slay still pines for a chance to play wide receiver in a game. The only time that happened with the Eagles was in a 2021 game against the Denver Broncos when he went in motion as a decoy for a handoff to Miles Sanders.

"Just throw it to me, and let me see what I do," Slay said. "But they need to put me on punt return. I’ll haul ass on that."

So let's go back to Slay's comment about the young players taking over for him. Slay was asked when that might happen.

"Ah, (shoot), there ain’t no telling," he said. "I can honestly play 10 more years over here. But I know I’m not going to do that, for damn sure. I don’t know, man, whenever the time is ready."

That time is clearly not now.

Haason Reddick could miss rest of camp

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick suffered a thumb injury that could keep him out of action for a while, although the team is expecting to be ready for the start of the regular season on Sept. 10 against New England. Reddick was second in the NFL with 16 sacks last season.

Left guard Landon Dickerson sat out practice Tuesday for precautionary reasons after suffering a foot injury Monday.

